Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) PT Lowered to $5.00

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CHS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chico’s FAS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.67.

Shares of Chico’s FAS stock opened at $4.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.51. Chico’s FAS has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $7.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $453.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.10 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chico’s FAS will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Chico’s FAS by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 49,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 5.1% in the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 66,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 14.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

