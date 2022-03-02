Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) PT Lowered to $5.00

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.04% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on CHS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chico’s FAS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.67.
Shares of Chico’s FAS stock opened at $4.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.51. Chico’s FAS has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $7.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.41.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Chico’s FAS by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 49,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 5.1% in the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 66,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 14.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.
Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.
