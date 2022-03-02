Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Purchases 350 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,600 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CFG shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.62.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $48.56 on Wednesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.56 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.61. The stock has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.48.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 33.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.23%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

