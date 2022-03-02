Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chefs’ Warehouse Holdings, LLC is a distributor of specialty food products in the United States. The Company is focused on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and/or operate restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools and specialty food stores. Its product portfolio includes artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, hormone-free protein, truffles, caviar, and chocolate. It also offers cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour. Chefs’ Warehouse Holdings, LLC is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CHEF. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.40.

CHEF opened at $32.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $37.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.08.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 191.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

