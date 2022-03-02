ChatCoin (CHAT) Price Tops $0.0012

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded up 12.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 1st. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $819,334.87 and approximately $195,858.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,391.65 or 0.99958157 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.27 or 0.00070403 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001272 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00020952 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002048 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00016667 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $120.64 or 0.00271658 BTC.

About ChatCoin

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

