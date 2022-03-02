ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Position Boosted by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) by 273.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 148,252 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,566 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in ChannelAdvisor were worth $3,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 56.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 39.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 81.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,058 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 13.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ECOM shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

NYSE:ECOM opened at $17.78 on Wednesday. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a 12 month low of $16.26 and a 12 month high of $29.42. The company has a market capitalization of $536.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.96.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $45.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.25 million. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 10.97%. ChannelAdvisor’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

