Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 1,316 Shares of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF (NYSEARCA:ANEW)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its stake in ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF (NYSEARCA:ANEW – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANEW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,464,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 151,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF during the second quarter valued at about $757,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF by 67.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 125,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after buying an additional 50,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF by 447.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ANEW opened at $38.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.45. ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF has a 1 year low of $36.31 and a 1 year high of $48.25.

