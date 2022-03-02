Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 2,368 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,346 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Halliburton were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 25.7% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Halliburton by 5.0% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 9,432 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 2.1% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,550 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Halliburton by 4.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,434 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Halliburton by 0.7% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 74,484 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Halliburton to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.89.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $32.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.96 and a 200 day moving average of $24.72. The stock has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 2.41. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $34.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 11.04%.

In other news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $399,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $999,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,831 shares of company stock valued at $3,295,557. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.