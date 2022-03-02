Cetera Investment Advisers Cuts Stock Holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,883 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Modus Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 113,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 378,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,454,000 after purchasing an additional 36,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 26.6% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 19,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter.

MNA opened at $31.89 on Wednesday. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a one year low of $31.35 and a one year high of $33.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.44.

