Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 1,541 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in WestRock were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in WestRock by 25.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WestRock during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in WestRock during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WestRock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $43.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. WestRock has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $62.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.46 and its 200 day moving average is $47.56.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. WestRock had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is 32.05%.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

