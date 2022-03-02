Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,799 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 756.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 2,000.0% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 601.3% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Twitter by 40.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.94 per share, for a total transaction of $61,516,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $176,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,410 shares of company stock worth $1,217,767 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $35.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.16 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.88 and its 200 day moving average is $50.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $77.10.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the social networking company to purchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Twitter from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.10.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

