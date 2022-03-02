Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PINS. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 77,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 19,374 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,011,000. Finally, Think Investments LP purchased a new position in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,566,000.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Shares of PINS stock opened at $26.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.19. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.31 and a fifty-two week high of $88.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.15.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.19. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.84.

In other news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 61,082 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $2,197,119.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 67,598 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total transaction of $2,154,348.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 395,877 shares of company stock worth $12,787,578 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.