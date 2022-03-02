Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 2,239 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000.
SPYV stock opened at $40.09 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.68 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.45.
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
