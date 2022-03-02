Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 7,218 Shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,218 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 239.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $248,000.

NYSE RNP opened at $24.56 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.37 and a 1 year high of $29.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.95.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Profile (Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

