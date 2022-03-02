Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 7,218 Shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,218 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 239.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $248,000.
NYSE RNP opened at $24.56 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.37 and a 1 year high of $29.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.95.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Profile (Get Rating)
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund (RNP)
- 3 Defense Stocks to Consider During the Russia-Ukraine Conflict
- Pilgrim’s Pride Stock is Sprouting
- A Member of the Silent Majority? 4 Best Politically Conservative ETFs
- Golden Opportunities: 3 Ways to Play Surging Gold Prices
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.