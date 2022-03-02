Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Lowers Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.2% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.8% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 31,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.6% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.46.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $119,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $3,330,877.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 74,745 shares of company stock worth $3,669,055 over the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $44.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 13.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

