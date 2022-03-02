Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Decreases Stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,058,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,674,000 after acquiring an additional 79,563 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 344,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 295,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 21.0% in the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 282,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,318,000 after acquiring an additional 49,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 272,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,809,000 after acquiring an additional 15,838 shares during the last quarter.

GSST stock opened at $50.37 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.32 and a twelve month high of $50.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.57.

