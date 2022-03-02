Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 323 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Synopsys by 255.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Synopsys by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $307.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.20. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.69 and a 1-year high of $377.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $321.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.64.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 20.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on SNPS. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.78.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total transaction of $3,635,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $2,107,170.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 336,265 shares of company stock worth $113,920,520 over the last ninety days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

