Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 352 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 22.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,051,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,936,000 after acquiring an additional 194,140 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 102.8% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 174.9% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 17,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after buying an additional 10,841 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 1.1% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 366.4% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after buying an additional 12,642 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake stock opened at $263.19 on Wednesday. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.71 and a fifty-two week high of $405.00. The stock has a market cap of $80.62 billion, a PE ratio of -103.21 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.57.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $334.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.00) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SNOW shares. lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $299.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $344.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.24.

In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 12,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.10, for a total transaction of $4,451,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.72, for a total transaction of $22,003,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,776,021 shares of company stock worth $612,551,701. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

