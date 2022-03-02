Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $75.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.26 million. Certara had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 21.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Certara updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.480-$0.530 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.48-0.53 EPS.

CERT stock traded down $3.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.57. 44,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,426. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 7.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.50 and a beta of 1.92. Certara has a 1 year low of $20.73 and a 1 year high of $45.48.

In other news, CEO William F. Feehery sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $1,943,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Cashman III sold 19,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $576,781.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 578,389 shares of company stock worth $15,522,911. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CERT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Certara by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,466,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,771,000 after buying an additional 733,317 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Certara by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 124,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after buying an additional 47,572 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Certara by 44,712.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 10,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Certara by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. 49.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Certara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

