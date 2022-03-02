Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.480-$0.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $350 million-$360 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $362.10 million.

Shares of NASDAQ CERT traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.66. 1,007,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,387. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -58.71 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.28. Certara has a 12 month low of $20.73 and a 12 month high of $45.48.

CERT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Certara from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Certara from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.40.

In other news, CEO William F. Feehery sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $2,188,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO William F. Feehery sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $1,821,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 578,389 shares of company stock worth $15,522,911 in the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Certara by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,466,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,771,000 after acquiring an additional 733,317 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Certara in the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Certara by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 124,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 47,572 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Certara by 44,712.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 10,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Certara by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. 49.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

