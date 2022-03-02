Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Century Casinos in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.
Shares of NASDAQ:CNTY traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.32. 3,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,422. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.80 million, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 2.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.93. Century Casinos has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.15.
Century Casinos Company Profile (Get Rating)
Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.
