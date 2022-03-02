Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Century Casinos in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Get Century Casinos alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTY traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.32. 3,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,422. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.80 million, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 2.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.93. Century Casinos has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 143.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Century Casinos by 459.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Century Casinos during the first quarter worth about $86,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Century Casinos by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Century Casinos during the third quarter worth about $126,000. 70.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Century Casinos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.