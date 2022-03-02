Century Casinos, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) – B. Riley lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Century Casinos in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.35. B. Riley also issued estimates for Century Casinos’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CNTY. StockNews.com raised Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Century Casinos in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

NASDAQ:CNTY opened at $11.97 on Wednesday. Century Casinos has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $354.43 million, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 2.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.93.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 21,842 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,913,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,311,000 after buying an additional 71,475 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Casinos in the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 946,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,525,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. 70.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

