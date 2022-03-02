Centrifuge Trading 2.1% Higher This Week (CFG)

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One Centrifuge coin can now be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00001195 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Centrifuge has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Centrifuge has a total market cap of $104.47 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Centrifuge alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00042444 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,951.09 or 0.06717294 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,947.18 or 1.00032747 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00043560 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00046696 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002707 BTC.

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 198,997,082 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrifuge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centrifuge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrifuge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.