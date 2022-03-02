Centre Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Centre Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,867 shares during the quarter. Weyerhaeuser makes up approximately 2.3% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $4,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 154.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 60,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 15,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 81.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WY traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.49. 291,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,188,426. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.00 and its 200-day moving average is $38.02. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $31.80 and a 12-month high of $43.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 25.56%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.60%.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

