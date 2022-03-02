Centiva Capital LP Sells 4,369 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Centiva Capital LP decreased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,369 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 229.4% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FISV. Raymond James reduced their price target on Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Edward Jones raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet cut Fiserv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.10.

FISV stock opened at $97.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.91 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.50.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $1,108,050.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher M. Foskett sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,031 shares of company stock valued at $16,195,524 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

