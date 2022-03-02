Centiva Capital LP Invests $227,000 in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,914,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,322,000 after purchasing an additional 28,306 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,174,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,604,000 after acquiring an additional 14,962 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 810,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,045,000 after acquiring an additional 140,498 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 514,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 268,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WD opened at $135.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.96. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.01 and a 52-week high of $156.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.24.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.12. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $407.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. Walker & Dunlop’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Walker & Dunlop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.75.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

