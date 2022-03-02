Centiva Capital LP Has $289,000 Stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Centiva Capital LP decreased its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,392 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in WestRock were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 147.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 53.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 25.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WestRock alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on WRK shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WestRock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

Shares of WRK stock opened at $43.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. WestRock has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $62.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.18.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. WestRock had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 32.05%.

WestRock Profile (Get Rating)

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.