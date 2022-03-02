Centiva Capital LP Acquires Shares of 2,537 Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 11,378 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 82,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,651,000 after purchasing an additional 27,344 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 21,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 5,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total transaction of $480,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,447 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total transaction of $619,879.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,419 shares of company stock valued at $4,960,893. Insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James stock opened at $102.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $75.91 and a 1-year high of $117.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.11.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.36. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 20.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 18.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RJF shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

