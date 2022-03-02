Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) PT Raised to $10.00

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CDEV. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centennial Resource Development presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.55.

Shares of Centennial Resource Development stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $8.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,289,595. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 5.61. Centennial Resource Development has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $9.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 13.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

