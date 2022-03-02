Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Shares Gap Up to $6.93

Shares of Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.93, but opened at $7.38. Celularity shares last traded at $7.38, with a volume of 157 shares changing hands.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celularity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Celularity in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Celularity in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.03.
About Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU)
GX Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Celularity Inc, which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Celularity (CELU)
- 3 Defense Stocks to Consider During the Russia-Ukraine Conflict
- Pilgrim’s Pride Stock is Sprouting
- A Member of the Silent Majority? 4 Best Politically Conservative ETFs
- Golden Opportunities: 3 Ways to Play Surging Gold Prices
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
Receive News & Ratings for Celularity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celularity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.