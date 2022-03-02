Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Shares Gap Up to $6.93

Shares of Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.93, but opened at $7.38. Celularity shares last traded at $7.38, with a volume of 157 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celularity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Celularity in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Celularity in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.03.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Celularity during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Celularity during the third quarter worth $87,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Celularity during the third quarter worth $88,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Celularity during the third quarter worth $109,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celularity in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

About Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU)

GX Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Celularity Inc, which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021.

