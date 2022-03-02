CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Price Target Cut to C$79.00

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$82.00 to C$79.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$83.00 to C$81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CCL Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.20.

Shares of CCL Industries stock opened at $44.62 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.13. CCL Industries has a 12-month low of $44.62 and a 12-month high of $59.41.

CCL Industries, Inc engages in the conversion of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications. It operates through the following segments: CCL; Avery; Checkpoint; and Innovia. The CCL segment focuses on the production of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials.

