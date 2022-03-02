Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC reduced its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,727,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,242,558,000 after purchasing an additional 838,706 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,567,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,639,900,000 after purchasing an additional 49,786 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,836,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,312,327,000 after purchasing an additional 192,752 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 16.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,482,000 after buying an additional 721,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,788,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $919,189,000 after buying an additional 13,127 shares during the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAT stock opened at $185.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.04. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.67 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 480 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $199.50 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.06.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

