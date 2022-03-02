Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $241.06.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $4.75 on Thursday, hitting $182.83. 5,109,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,068,147. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.91. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $179.67 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total transaction of $136,896.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 322.6% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 67.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

