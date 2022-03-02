Cass Information Systems, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NASDAQ:CASS)

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd.

Cass Information Systems has raised its dividend by 2.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Cass Information Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CASS opened at $38.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.52. The company has a market capitalization of $544.43 million, a PE ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.71. Cass Information Systems has a 1 year low of $38.10 and a 1 year high of $48.55.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Cass Information Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 24.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. 58.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Banking Services, and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cass Information Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cass Information Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.