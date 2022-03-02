Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) PT Lowered to $167.00 at Stephens

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2022

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Stephens from $200.00 to $167.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Carvana from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Carvana from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Carvana from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Carvana from $270.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.62.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $145.06 on Monday. Carvana has a twelve month low of $107.50 and a twelve month high of $376.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.66 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.06.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23). Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Carvana’s revenue was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Carvana will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $41,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 181 shares of company stock worth $45,514 in the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Carvana in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Carvana during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Carvana by 70.5% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Carvana (NYSE:CVNA)

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.