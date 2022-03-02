Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) PT Lowered to $167.00 at Stephens

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Stephens from $200.00 to $167.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Carvana from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Carvana from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Carvana from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Carvana from $270.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.62.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $145.06 on Monday. Carvana has a twelve month low of $107.50 and a twelve month high of $376.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.66 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.06.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23). Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Carvana’s revenue was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Carvana will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $41,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 181 shares of company stock worth $45,514 in the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Carvana in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Carvana during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Carvana by 70.5% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

