Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 18,321 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,676 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,321 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 2,790.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in AT&T by 12,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on T shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.43.

Shares of T opened at $23.51 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $33.88. The company has a market cap of $167.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.49.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.85%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 75.36%.

AT&T Company Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.