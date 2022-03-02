Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,138 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 17,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period.

VTI opened at $218.93 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $194.11 and a twelve month high of $244.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $229.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.93.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

