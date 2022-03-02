Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,754 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 9,581 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Corsicana & Co. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 25,784 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 135,787 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,056,000 after purchasing an additional 5,627 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 50,891 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 248,072 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $12,890,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

VZ opened at $53.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $225.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.69 and a 52-week high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

