Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Acquires 6,057 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,057 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lincoln National by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,263,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,766,000 after acquiring an additional 46,729 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Lincoln National by 12.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,915,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,219,000 after purchasing an additional 314,291 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,879,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,968,000 after purchasing an additional 51,895 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Lincoln National by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,685,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,849,000 after purchasing an additional 97,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,482,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,927,000 after buying an additional 532,612 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.13.

Shares of LNC stock opened at $62.28 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.25 and a 200 day moving average of $69.84. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $55.01 and a 1 year high of $77.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.01.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.39%.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

