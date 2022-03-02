Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Acquires 1,002 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,781,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 185.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 77,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after acquiring an additional 50,065 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 170.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 63,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 39,929 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,910,000. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,616,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $53.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.54. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.85 and a fifty-two week high of $58.81.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.