Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.550-$3.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $380 million-$390 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $384.30 million.Carriage Services also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.900-$4.000 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carriage Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Sidoti raised their price objective on Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Carriage Services currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.60.

Shares of NYSE:CSV opened at $49.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.51. Carriage Services has a 52 week low of $32.78 and a 52 week high of $66.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.67 million, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.03.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Carriage Services had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 24.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Carriage Services will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.19%.

In other Carriage Services news, insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $26,031.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Manceaux sold 994 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $55,624.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,520 shares of company stock worth $187,336. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in Carriage Services by 193.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 15,427 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $451,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Carriage Services by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 29,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15,439 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Carriage Services by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 25,618 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Carriage Services in the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

