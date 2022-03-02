Carret Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Carret Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,102 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,052,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Applied Materials by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 169,687 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,163,000 after purchasing an additional 19,814 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 36.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $783,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,640 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $697,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 57,350 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $8,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.62.

Shares of AMAT traded up $3.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.79. 150,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,039,691. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.50 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.74. The company has a market capitalization of $117.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

