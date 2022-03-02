Carret Asset Management LLC Has $4.41 Million Stock Holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Carret Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $4,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NSRGY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSRGY traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.41. 265,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,156. Nestlé S.A. has a 1-year low of $105.01 and a 1-year high of $141.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NSRGY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nestlé from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Nestlé from CHF 135 to CHF 140 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 135 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nestlé has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.67.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

