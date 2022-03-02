Carret Asset Management LLC Has $2.57 Million Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Carret Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 18.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 264,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,063,000 after acquiring an additional 42,091 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,146.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 58,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 54,079 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,119,000. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of USB stock traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.25. The company had a trading volume of 442,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,924,783. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.36 and a 200 day moving average of $58.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $83.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $50.04 and a 1-year high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Stephens lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.19.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

