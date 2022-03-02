Carret Asset Management LLC Has $18.02 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Carret Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 105,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 2.0% of Carret Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $18,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. XR Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 180,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 6,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 33,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.17.

Shares of JNJ traded up $2.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,730,871. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $151.47 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The stock has a market cap of $438.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

