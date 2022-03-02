Carret Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Carret Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up about 0.9% of Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $7,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $59,692,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,855,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,258,000 after purchasing an additional 203,112 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,668,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,147,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,653,000 after purchasing an additional 85,377 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 337,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,574,000 after purchasing an additional 50,426 shares during the period.

Shares of OEF stock traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.72. The stock had a trading volume of 12,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,685. The business’s fifty day moving average is $209.30 and its 200-day moving average is $208.92. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $169.49 and a 1-year high of $222.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

