Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from 1,250.00 to 1,050.00. The stock traded as low as $27.59 and last traded at $27.88, with a volume of 524016 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.55.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,350.00 to 1,330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,120.00 to 1,090.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,250.00 to 1,200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. DNB Markets raised shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlsberg A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $941.60.

Get Carlsberg A/S alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Ringnes, Falcon, Baltika, Beerlao, and Chonqing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Jacob Christian Jacobsen in 1883 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.