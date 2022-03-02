Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Shares Sold by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 527,358 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 12,890 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Cardiovascular Systems were worth $17,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSII. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 25.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,475 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.43 per share, with a total value of $46,075.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Points purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.20 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 6,567 shares of company stock worth $121,319. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSII opened at $21.63 on Wednesday. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.22 and a 1 year high of $44.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $59.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.66 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardiovascular Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

