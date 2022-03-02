Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $26.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair began coverage on Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their target price on Cardiff Oncology from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Cardiff Oncology stock opened at $2.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $116.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.84. Cardiff Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $12.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.61.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 21.36% and a negative net margin of 7,880.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cardiff Oncology will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRDF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. 59.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

