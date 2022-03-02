Cardano Price Reaches $0.96 on Top Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 1st. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $32.41 billion and $1.71 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.96 or 0.00002176 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cardano has traded up 5.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.45 or 0.00197662 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001003 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00025800 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00023451 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $152.31 or 0.00344263 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00055654 BTC.

About Cardano

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,162,713,384 coins and its circulating supply is 33,661,325,004 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

