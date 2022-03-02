Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 76.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.2% during the third quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 825,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $297,317,000 after purchasing an additional 55,137 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 56.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 471,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $169,937,000 after acquiring an additional 170,466 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $134,975,000 after buying an additional 25,085 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1,156.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 364,856 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,421,000 after buying an additional 335,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 332,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,780,000 after buying an additional 26,203 shares during the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DECK. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.55.

DECK opened at $271.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.87. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $267.08 and a twelve month high of $451.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $321.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $372.48.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 28.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.99 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.11 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

